Ekblad scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.
Both points came as part of a three-goal eruption by Florida in just over eight minutes during the second period, as Ekblad blasted home a one-timer from the faceoff circle before starting the play that resulted in Aleksander Barkov's eventual game-winner. After a rough stretch that saw Ekblad find the scoresheet just once in 12 games in December and early January, the 26-year-old blueliner is heating up, collecting three goals and five points in the last five contests.
More News
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Dishes helper in loss•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Snaps seven-game point drought•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Logs plenty of ice in return•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Playing Thursday•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Questionable for Thursday's game•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Injured Friday•