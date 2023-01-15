Ekblad scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Both points came as part of a three-goal eruption by Florida in just over eight minutes during the second period, as Ekblad blasted home a one-timer from the faceoff circle before starting the play that resulted in Aleksander Barkov's eventual game-winner. After a rough stretch that saw Ekblad find the scoresheet just once in 12 games in December and early January, the 26-year-old blueliner is heating up, collecting three goals and five points in the last five contests.