Ekblad (leg) underwent successful surgery on a fracture in his left leg Monday and is expected to make a full recovery in approximately 12 weeks, NHL.com reports.

Ekblad will miss the rest of the 2020-21 campaign, but he should be back to 100 percent well ahead of next season's training camp. The outstanding defenseman will finish the year having racked up 11 goals, 22 points and a plus-5 rating through 35 games.