Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Unloads on net
Ekblad fired five shots on goal for the third game in a row, as the Panthers won 6-5 in a shootout against the Rangers on Sunday.
Only 16 games in and Ekblad already has a quarter of the shots he had last season. His 47 shots on goal put him eleventh amongst defensemen, only nine back of the league-leading pair of Roman Josi and Dougie Hamilton. Ekblad hasn't had much luck converting on his chances with only one goal to his name so far. He seems to have more luck when he picks his spots -- his career-low in goals (10) came in the 2016-17 season where he set a career-high in shots on goal (225).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.