Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Unloads on net

Ekblad fired five shots on goal for the third game in a row, as the Panthers won 6-5 in a shootout against the Rangers on Sunday.

Only 16 games in and Ekblad already has a quarter of the shots he had last season. His 47 shots on goal put him eleventh amongst defensemen, only nine back of the league-leading pair of Roman Josi and Dougie Hamilton. Ekblad hasn't had much luck converting on his chances with only one goal to his name so far. He seems to have more luck when he picks his spots -- his career-low in goals (10) came in the 2016-17 season where he set a career-high in shots on goal (225).