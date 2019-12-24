Play

Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Weekend status questionable

Ekblad suffered an undisclosed injury and is questionable for Saturday's game against the Red Wings, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Ekblad left in the second period of Monday's loss to Tampa Bay and didn't return. Head coach Joel Quenneville said 6-foot-4 blueliner will be evaluated after the holiday break but his status for Florida's back-to-back set this weekend is up in the air.

