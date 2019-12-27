Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Will miss next two games
Ekblad (shoulder) won't be in the lineup for the Panthers' back-to-back versus Detroit and Montreal on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Ekblad is not expected to be sidelined long term but will miss the Cats' upcoming two contests with an apparent shoulder injury. Mark Pysyk figures to move back to defense with Ekblad unavailable while Josh Brown or Riley Stillman will slot into the lineup. In 35 appearances this year, Ekblad notched five goals and 18 helpers, including a trio of power-play assists.
More News
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Weekend status questionable•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Another pair of helpers•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Assists on both goals•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Joins point party versus Sharks•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Big man in overtime•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Sparks rally with early goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.