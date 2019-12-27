Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Will miss next two games

Ekblad (shoulder) won't be in the lineup for the Panthers' back-to-back versus Detroit and Montreal on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Ekblad is not expected to be sidelined long term but will miss the Cats' upcoming two contests with an apparent shoulder injury. Mark Pysyk figures to move back to defense with Ekblad unavailable while Josh Brown or Riley Stillman will slot into the lineup. In 35 appearances this year, Ekblad notched five goals and 18 helpers, including a trio of power-play assists.