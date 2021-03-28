Ekblad scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

Ekblad had a goal overturned in for offside in overtime, but he potted a legal tally with 10 seconds left in the extra session to secure the victory. The goal was his 11th of the season, and his third game-winner. He's at 21 points, 100 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 34 appearances.