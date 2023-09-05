Ekblad (shoulder) is expected to be available at some point between November and January, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

General manager Bill Zito declined to give a specific timeline, but mentioned that both Ekblad and Brandon Montour (shoulder) will be out of action in October. Ekblad is recovering from shoulder surgery while also on the mend from a broken foot and an oblique tear that he played through in the postseason. With Ekblad out to begin the season, Gustav Forsling figures to take on a larger role in all situations, while Oliver Ekman-Larsson could be a candidate to pick up some power-play time.