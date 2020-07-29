Ekblad is listed as a scratch for Wednesday's exhibition match against the Lightning, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Ekblad was a full participant in practice Monday, so at this point it's safe to assume the Panthers are just being overly cautious with their star blueliner ahead of Saturday's Game 1 against the Islanders. The six-year vet racked up 41 points in 67 games during the regular season and is expected to skate on Florida's top pairing and second power-play unit once the playoffs get underway.