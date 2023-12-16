Ekblad (lower body) is out for Saturday's game against Edmonton, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.

While Ekblad's injury was deemed minor after he left Thursday's game in Vancouver, it'll keep him sidelined Saturday against the Oilers. The 27-year-old blueliner has four assists and a plus-6 rating through 13 games this season. Josh Mahura will slot back into the lineup in Ekblad's absence.