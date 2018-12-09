Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Wrists home another goal

Ekblad tied the game with a goal late in the second as the Panthers went on to lose 5-4 in a shootout to the Rangers on Saturday.

Despite failing to score a goal during the first 14 games of the season, Ekblad now has seven goals on the season. He has 11 points in his last 14 games as the Cats have not had trouble putting the puck in the net. The 22-year-old also extended his streak of 30 straight games with a shot on goal, which reaches back to the end of last season.