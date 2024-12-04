Boqvist scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Boqvist has scored in back-to-back games since he replaced Uvis Balinskis on the Panthers' third pairing. The 24-year-old Boqvist had his tally Tuesday assisted by Matthew Tkachuk and Jesper Boqvist, marking the first time the two Boqvists have featured on the same goal in a regular-season game. This season, the younger brother has two goals, two assists, 16 shots on net and a minus-4 rating across 12 appearances, but it appears he's gaining traction to stay in the lineup.