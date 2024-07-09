Boqvist agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Florida on Tuesday.

Boqvist becomes the second member of the Panthers' defensive depth to join the club after getting bought out this offseason, though Nate Schmidt figures to play a bigger role for the club. While Boqvist could certainly spend some time in the minors, the club is buying low on a 23-year-old, eighth-overall pick that has 209 games of NHL experience. Whether Boqvist makes the Opening Night roster will depend heavily on his training camp and preseason performance, likely needing to edge out Uvis Balinskis or Tobias Brojnfot for a spot.