Boqvist was waived by Florida on Thursday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Boqvist hasn't been in the lineup since Jan. 6, so this move isn't shocking. However, his demotion would leave the Panthers with just six defensemen on the roster, so Florida will probably recall a blueliner from the minors. Boqvist has two goals and six points in 18 outings this campaign.