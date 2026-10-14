Schmid turned aside 24 shots in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Columbus scored the only goal of the first period, but Florida took the lead early in the second and never looked back as Brady Tkachuk and Matthew Tkachuk took control. The win was Schmid's first as a Panther after signing a two-year deal with the team in July, and through three appearances to begin the season he's gone 1-1-1 with a 3.73 GAA and .875 save percentage. With Jacob Markstrom nursing an undisclosed injury, Schmid could be in line for more work in the short term.