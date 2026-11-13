Schmid stopped 24 of 28 shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Red Wings.

Schmid struggled through the opening two periods, surrendering four goals as Detroit built a commanding advantage. However, he kept the Red Wings scoreless throughout the third period, allowing Florida to complete its comeback. Schmid provides solid fantasy value in leagues that reward wins, as he's won four of his last five starts, but he also has a 2.61 GAA and an .899 save percentage over that stretch. Those aren't dominant numbers, but they're decent for a backup netminder.