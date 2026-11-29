Schmid made 19 saves in a 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Schmid is 2-2-1 with a .889 save percentage since the end of October. The Panthers are Jacob Markstrom's team, so Schmid won't see much blue paint if his battery mate continues to push toward a 30-plus win season. But at some point, Markstrom is going to need rest, as the kitties are the favorite to win the Cup according to some pundits. And he has just 31 postseason starts, 26 of which came between 2019-2022. Schmid will see increased time later in the season, and you might score some much needed goalie points later in the year if you can hold him on your roster.