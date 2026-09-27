Schmid stopped 20 shots in regulation and overtime and one of three shootout attempts in Saturday's 3-2 preseason loss to the Lightning.

The Panthers took a 2-1 lead into the third period, but a Benjamin Rautiainen power-play tally tied it up, and Schmid then couldn't deny Pontus Holmberg or Rautiainen again in the shootout. The former Devil and Golden Knight will open 2026-27 as Jacob Markstrom's backup in the new-look Florida crease, but the 26-year-old Schmid could push to make it more of a timeshare after going 16-10-6 with a 2.59 GAA and .893 save percentage over 34 regular-season appearances for Vegas last season.