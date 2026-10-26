Schmid stopped 19 of 21 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over Chicago.

Schmid posted a single-game save percentage above .900 for the first time this season, and this performance against a struggling opponent was enough to snap the Panthers' brief two-game losing streak. The netminder's most important contribution came late in the third period, when he denied Cole Smith on a breakaway and stopped the ensuing rebound to keep the game tied at 2-2. Schmid should remain the primary option between the pipes for Florida as long as Jacob Markstrom (upper body) is unavailable.