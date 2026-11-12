Schmid will patrol the home crease in Thursday's clash against the Red Wings, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

After posting a three-game win streak at the end of October, Schmid surrendered four goals in his most recent outing, which resulted in a 4-3 loss to Washington. Overall, the 26-year-old backstop has a 5-3-1 record, a 3.00 GAA and an .886 save percentage over nine appearances this season. He's currently one of the steadier backup options between the pipes across the league, which should keep him relevant in fantasy to serve as an occasional spot start. Thursday's matchup is a favorable one for fantasy managers looking to start Schmid, as the Red Wings rank 27th in the NHL with 2.58 goals per game this season.