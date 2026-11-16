Schmid stopped 20 of 22 shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Stars.

Schmid kept Dallas scoreless through the opening period before surrendering an equalizer to Wyatt Johnston midway through the second. He held the Stars off the scoreboard through the third, but Jason Robertson beat him with a backhand at 2:56 of overtime. Schmid has lost two of his last six appearances, but with a .901 save percentage and 2.49 GAA over that span, he remains a solid backup behind Jacob Markstrom. Schmid should remain a matchup-based fantasy option.