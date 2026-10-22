Schmid stopped 25 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Senators.

Schmid will be the Panthers' primary goalie while Jacob Markstrom (upper body) is on injured reserve. Schmid has played in four of the last five games as Markstrom continues to battled some ongoing injury concerns. For the year, Schmid is 2-2-1 with a 3.62 GAA and an .867 save percentage. He may be able to help fantasy managers who need more games, but his ratios have left a lot to be desired so far. However, it'll probably be Cooper Black making his NHL debut Thursday versus the Penguins as the Panthers complete a road back-to-back set.