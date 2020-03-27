Panthers' Alec Rauhauser: Earns pro contract
Rauhauser signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Panthers on Thursday.
The Bowling Green State product put up a team-high 35 points in 38 games last campaign, earning WCHA Defensive Player of the Year honors. Rauhauser proved to be among the nation's best on defense through his four years in the collegiate ranks and possesses a strong two-way style.The 25-year-old is a finalist for the 2020 Hobey Baker Award, and he'll likely head to the AHL to start the 2020-21 season.
