Barkov scored twice Saturday in a 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Barkov opened the scoring on a jam play at 9:15 of the first period. The Rangers challenged for offside, but a video review upheld the call on the ice. Barkov's second was a rebound that he put past Jaroslav Halak's right pad 7:00 of the third after a Carter Verhaeghe tried a wraparound. He's white hot right now with a 10-game, 16-point scoring streak (four goals, 12 assists).