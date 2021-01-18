Barkov had a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Barkov made a late contribution to the offense when he assisted on Jonathan Huberdeau's tally at 16:55 of the third period. The 25-year-old Barkov also excelled at the faceoff dot, winning 16 of 23 draws. He regularly takes a lot of faceoffs, and he's won them at better than a 53 percent rate over the last three years. Barkov also has point-per-game talent -- the second overall pick from 2013 posted 62 points in 66 contests last year, but had 96 points in 82 games the year before.