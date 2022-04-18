Barkov dished out two assists- - one shorthanded -- in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Red Wings.
He assisted on Anthony Duclair's second-period goal and Anton Lundell's shorthanded marker in the third. Barkov has gone five games without a goal, but he's collected six assists over that stretch to bring his season point total to 82 in 62 games.
