Barkov recorded a shorthanded goal and two even-strength assists in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Jets.

Barkov set up the goals from Evan Rodrigues and Dmitry Kulikov, and he also found the back of the net in the late stages of the second period with the Jets were playing with the man advantage. Barkov missed eight games between Oct. 12 and Oct. 26 with a lower-body injury, but he's been nothing short of spectacular since returning to the ice, pushing his point streak to eight games and posting four multi-point efforts in that span.