Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Another multi-point effort
Barkov scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-2 win over the Flyers on Tuesday.
It didn't take long to wind up on the scoreboard again after Barkov had his seven-game point streak snapped on Saturday against the Rangers. He has been scorching hot since scoring his first goal of the season on Oct. 30, with seven goals and six two-point nights in his last nine games.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Extends point streak•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Pockets two assists in comeback win•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Goal streak at five games•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Strong second period not enough•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Key effort in comeback•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Hit hard in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.