Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Another multi-point effort

Barkov scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-2 win over the Flyers on Tuesday.

It didn't take long to wind up on the scoreboard again after Barkov had his seven-game point streak snapped on Saturday against the Rangers. He has been scorching hot since scoring his first goal of the season on Oct. 30, with seven goals and six two-point nights in his last nine games.

