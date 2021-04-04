Barkov (lower body) picked up an assist Saturday in his return to action after missing six games due to injury. The Panthers defeated the Blue Jackets 5-2.
He played 19:50, including 5:25 on the power play. Barkov has 38 points, including 13 goals and 25 assists, in 32 games. Get him back in your lineup immediately. He's gold.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Back in action Saturday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Still not ready•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Should return during homestand•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Expected to miss next two games•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Could return this weekend•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Won't play Thursday•