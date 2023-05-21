Barkov scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 2.

Barkov took a holding penalty in the second period but scored on his first shift after the Panthers killed it off. He's already picked up three points in two games in the Eastern Conference Finals, matching his output from five contests in the second round. The star center is at four goals, 12 points, 40 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-6 rating through 14 playoff outings.