Barkov (lower body) will play in Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.
Barkov is back in the lineup after missing the last six games. The 25-year-old has been excellent this season, recording 13 goals and 37 points across 31 games. Barkov should immediately slot into the first-line center role and skate on the first power-play unit.
