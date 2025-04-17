Barkov (rest) will return to the lineup versus Tampa Bay for Game 1, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Barkov sat out the last two games of the regular season as the Panthers locked into third place in the Atlantic Division. He ends the season with 20 goals and 51 assists in 67 games. Barkov will center the top line, as well as playing on the top power play,
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Resting again•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Contributes pair of assists•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Slated to return Monday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Day off Saturday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Nine points in last nine games•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Earns assist in return•