Barkov had five shots, two hits and one block across 18:52 of ice time Saturday in a 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 3.

Brandon Hagel missed Saturday's game after being suspended for interference on Barkov on Thursday. Barkov didn't have a shot on goal in the first two games versus the Lightning while earning three assists. He put up eight goals and 14 assists in 24 games last postseason, and he will likely continue a near-point-per-game pace as long as the Panthers remain in the playoffs.