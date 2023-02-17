Barkov (hand) scored a goal Thursday in a 6-3 win over the Capitals.

He scored what ended up as the winner at 17:03 of the second when he kept the puck on a 2-on-1 rush and scored on a no-look shot through Darcy Kuemper's five-hole. Barkov has 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in his past 16 games.