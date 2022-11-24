Barkov scored the game-winning goal and added two assists, all on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

Sandwiched between helpers on a first-period tally by Sam Reinhart and a second-period goal by Matthew Tkachuk, Barkov potted his own on a nifty bit of stickwork as he deflected a Brandon Montour point shot into the top corner past Jeremy Swayman. The big center has two three-point performances in his last four games, and over his last 12 contests Barkov's piled up five goals and 14 points.