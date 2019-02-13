Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Blanked in loss
Barkov could not find the back of the net despite four shots on goal during a 3-0 loss to the Stars on Tuesday.
As the Panthers have seen their offense sputter in 2019, Barkov is one of the bright spots at forward. Barkov and his current right winger Frank Vatrano are the only two forwards to put up double-digit point totals in the 17 games since the start of 2019, both with 14 points. However, the Finnish center has seen his points creep below a point-per-game pace, now with 53 points in 55 games, to go along with a career-worst minus-20 rating.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Dishes two helpers•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Tallies goal on power play•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Leads team to win•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Collects three apples•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Playing Saturday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Getting X-ray on hand•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...