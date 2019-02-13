Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Blanked in loss

Barkov could not find the back of the net despite four shots on goal during a 3-0 loss to the Stars on Tuesday.

As the Panthers have seen their offense sputter in 2019, Barkov is one of the bright spots at forward. Barkov and his current right winger Frank Vatrano are the only two forwards to put up double-digit point totals in the 17 games since the start of 2019, both with 14 points. However, the Finnish center has seen his points creep below a point-per-game pace, now with 53 points in 55 games, to go along with a career-worst minus-20 rating.