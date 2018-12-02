Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Builds scoring streak
Barkov scored a goal against the Lightning on Saturday during a 5-4 overtime loss to create a four-goal scoring streak.
Barkov has three goals and five points during the streak as the Panthers have gone 2-1-1. He's gotten new linemates in the past two games after Evgenii Dadonov was switched for Jonathan Huberdeau. Barkov has been successful no matter the linemates before, so this switch should not affect his production negatively.
