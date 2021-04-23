Barkov scored twice, including one power-play goal, in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Carolina. He also had six shots and two PIM.

Barkov did it all for Florida, dominating in the faceoff circle (16-4) in addition to his pair of goals. He got the Panthers on the board 6:22 into the opening period, burying a wrister from the right circle for his 20th goal of the year. Barkov added No. 21 during the final frame, beating Carolina netminder Alex Nedeljkovic from the slot while on the power play. The 25-year-old Barkov has 48 points in 42 games and is closing in on Jonathan Huberdeau (50 points) for the team scoring lead.