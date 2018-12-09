Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Cashes in on man advantage
Barkov tied the game in the third period on the power play as the Panthers fell to the Rangers 5-4 in a shootout on Saturday.
His 11th goal of the season came at a great time for the Cats as they found themselves down a goal in the third period. Barkov actually led the entire game in ice time after skating 26:49 in the contest. The Panthers are deadly on offense but have struggled heavily defensively, leaving Barkov with a negative-eight rating despite 27 points in 28 games.
