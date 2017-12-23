Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Chips in two assists
Barkov was the lone assist man on both of Jonathan Huberdeau's goals Friday, as the duo made a splash in a 4-2 home win over the Wild.
The Finn is averaging a ridiculous 22:28 of ice time this season. In fact, that amount of rink run rivals the playing time by some of the league's better defensemen. Barkov's now up to 11 goals and 21 assists through 34 games this season, which leaves him only a step or two below elite company.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Ready to go•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Injury shouldn't keep him out long•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Exits game due to injury•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Gets goal and assist in overtime loss•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Registers two helpers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...