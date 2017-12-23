Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Chips in two assists

Barkov was the lone assist man on both of Jonathan Huberdeau's goals Friday, as the duo made a splash in a 4-2 home win over the Wild.

The Finn is averaging a ridiculous 22:28 of ice time this season. In fact, that amount of rink run rivals the playing time by some of the league's better defensemen. Barkov's now up to 11 goals and 21 assists through 34 games this season, which leaves him only a step or two below elite company.