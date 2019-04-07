Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Closes books on breakout campaign

Barkov scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

The 23-year-old emerged as a true superstar this season, scoring 35 goals and 96 points in 82 games for the Panthers. With Jonathan Huberdeau alongside him, Barkov will be the key to whatever chance Florida has of getting back into the playoffs next year.

