Barkov scored the game-winning goal during Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blues.

Barkov was involved directly in the Panthers' two goals in Friday's tight victory, setting up Uvis Balinskis' second-period tally before scoring the winner. Barkov controlled the puck in the circle and blasted a snap shot past Joel Hofer to give the Panthers three consecutive wins with only 17 seconds left in overtime. Barkov has amassed 10 goals, 32 points, 58 shots, 27 hits and 23 blocked shots across 24 games this season.