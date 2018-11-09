Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Collects an apple in win
Barkov assisted on the opening goal in an eventual 4-1 victory over the Oilers on Thursday.
Despite only two goals on the season, Barkov has kept up a good scoring pace. He now has 10 points in 12 games as his linemate Evgenii Dadonov has been on fire.
