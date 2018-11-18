Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Collects another assist

Barkov tallied his 10th assist on the season during a 4-2 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

With the offensively explosive seasons Evgenii Dadonov and Mike Hoffman have had, Barkov's performance has been overlooked. He has 15 points in 17 games, and most of those have come 5v5. With the consistency Barkov has shown in the past, it wouldn't be surprising if he ended up leading the Panthers in points at the end of the season.