Barkov found the back of the net in a 3-1 win over Pittsburgh on Friday.

Barkov collected an empty-netter in the dying seconds of the third period to close out the victory. He's up to three markers and five points over his last four games. Through 23 outings this year, Barkov has nine goals and 25 points. Provided he can stay relatively healthy, the 28-year-old should surpass the 70-point milestone for the third straight campaign.