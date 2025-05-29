Barkov notched two assists, two shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes in Game 5.
Barkov set up third-period tallies by Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett to help the Panthers clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Finals. Over five games against the Hurricanes, Barkov put up three goals and four assists from his first-line spot. The 29-year-old leads the Panthers in points this postseason with 17 in as many games, and he's added 34 shots on net, 40 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Three-point effort in Game 3 win•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Lights lamp on power play•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Collects pair of assists•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Pockets power-play helper•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Pots goal in Game 3 OT win•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Tickles twine in Game 5•