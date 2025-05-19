Barkov logged two assists and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 7.
Barkov helped out on Seth Jones' opening tally in the second period and also fed Sam Reinhart with a faceoff win for the Panthers' fifth goal. This was Barkov's first multi-point effort since the playoff opener versus the Lightning on April 22. The 29-year-old center is up to three goals, seven assists, 27 shots on net, 32 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 12 postseason contests. He'll continue to be busy in the Eastern Conference Finals, where his two-way skills will be tested by the Hurricanes' relentless puck possession and grinding playing style.
