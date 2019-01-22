Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Collects three apples

Barkov dished out three assists -- including one on the man advantage -- in a 6-2 win over San Jose on Monday.

A three-point outing was just what Barkov needed to snap a four-game scoreless drought. The 6-foot-3 Finn is operating around an 80-point pace just over halfway through the season. He posted 78 points in his breakout 2017-18 campaign and looks primed to repeat that success in the second half.