Barkov scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.

Barkov put the Panthers ahead 2-1 with his first-period tally, and he set up Sam Reinhart's game-winner 15 seconds into overtime. Through four contests in November, Barkov has produced two goals and two helpers. The star center is up to 12 points, 28 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-9 rating through 11 appearances this season.