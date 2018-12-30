Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Continues dominance in all zones

Barkov set up both Florida goals in a 2-1 win over the Flyers on Saturday night.

His point streak now stands at four games and six assists. Barkov is one of the NHL's preeminent two-way forwards and he's only 23. Plus he's pounding home points -- he has 41 in 38 games. Barkov is a mandatory play.

