Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Continues dominance in all zones
Barkov set up both Florida goals in a 2-1 win over the Flyers on Saturday night.
His point streak now stands at four games and six assists. Barkov is one of the NHL's preeminent two-way forwards and he's only 23. Plus he's pounding home points -- he has 41 in 38 games. Barkov is a mandatory play.
