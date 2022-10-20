Barkov was credited with two assists Wednesday, leading the Panthers to a 4-3 victory over the Flyers.

Barkov, a 39-goal scorer last season, is still seeking his first marker. That doesn't mean the 2013 first-round draft selection is not producing offensively. In alternating outings, Barkov has dished out a pair of helpers. On Wednesday, he accomplished the feat by 8:38 of the first period, assisting on Carter Verhaeghe's two first-period goals